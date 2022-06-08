Democracy Day: Edo Organises Writing Contest for Students

The Edo State Government is organizing a creative writing contest for private and public schools across the state to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The competition is organized by the Edo State Ministry of Communication and Orientation in collaboration with the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo-SUBEB).

With the topic, ‘Democracy and the Nigerian Child,’ the essay competition is organized to harness the creative writing skills of students in the state.

The contest is open to pupils in the senior primary (primary four to six) and junior secondary classes (JSS one to three) in all public and private schools in Edo.

The essay competition is expected to take place across the 18 local government areas of the state, with the award ceremony scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022.

A statement signed by the Director of Orientation and Chairman of the contest’s organizing committee, Mrs. Rose Imonike, revealed that the grand finale/ awards ceremony will take place by 10:00 am prompt at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, in Benin City.

Imonike urged interested schools to fill out the form with the link https://forms.gle/oDnpvtFju5Rj6TRV8 or scan the QR code to register the number of pupils and students attending the grand finale/ awards ceremony.

She reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government will sustain reforms in the education sector aimed at tackling learning poverty, ensuring that every Edo child is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to compete with their peers from across the globe.

