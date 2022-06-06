Buhari, Northern APC Govs in Closed-door Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with Northern Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, may not be unconnected with the presidential primary of the party which began in Abuja today.The Northern APC Governors had at the weekend conceded the presidential ticket of the party to the South and are at the Presidential Villa to brief the President about how far they have gone with the task of getting a concensus candidate for the party’s presidential primary election at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Tuesday.The President had in the last one week met with critical stakeholders including the 22 APC Governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and party leaders with a view to harmonising the party’s position aimed at producing consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.Although President Buhari has maintained his position on the consensus arrangement, there has not been any agreement among the 23 presidential aspirants.

The governors in attendance are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong, Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

