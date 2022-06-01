THE BAN ON ‘OKADA’ IN LAGOS

The ban is laudable, but government must address the challenges it throws up

Last Sunday, about 100 motorcyclists invaded a residential estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja, pulled down the gate and set alight two buildings. Had a team of policemen and the army not come to his rescue, the man who reportedly knocked down two of their colleagues and fled into the estate would have been murdered. But David Sunday was not that lucky. On 12th May in the Admiralty area of Lekki, Lagos, a crowd of commercial motorbike operators, popularly known as ‘Okada,’ descended on the sound engineer over a N100 dispute and meted out mob justice: they beat him until he was unconscious, doused him with petrol and set him ablaze.



In a swift response to that recourse to lawlessness, the Lagos State government imposed a fresh ban on the activities of ‘Okada’ in the state. With effect from today, motorcyclists will no longer be allowed to operate in six local government areas of the state. But the decision by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is not new. It is simply an affirmation of earlier restrictions placed on the motorcycles and tricycles called ‘Keke’ in a move to implement the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. In February 2020, the state government proscribed operations of the motorcyclists and ‘Keke’ riders in several local governments and 10 major highways across the state.Following the action, security operatives embarked on total enforcement of the law. The aim then, like now, is to address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of ‘Okada’ and tricycle riders in restricted areas.

Over the years, commercial motorbike riders have constituted themselves into a menace, disturbing the peace, orderliness, safety, and security of the ordinary citizens. Many of the riders operate as if they are the law and are quick to organise and pounce on other road users at any given time as they did to David in Lekki. They seem to operate by the Mafia code in which any perceived grievance by one is usually avenged by all. In the process, many Nigerians have been killed.

Initially, the ban in Lagos was largely effective. But in sustaining the policy, the government has continued to face challenges concerning the populace who lament a dearth of means of public transportation; and the operators who complain that their source of livelihood is being adversely affected. By and large, most people tend to agree that the government’s motive is laudable and that there is a need for a serious control mechanism on the activities of ‘Okada’ riders.

The Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, reinforced this when he laid bare the number of fatal accidents recorded from operations of ‘Okada’ and tricycles in the state between 2016 and 2019: over 10,000 accidents were recorded at the General Hospitals alone with more than 600 deaths. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by private hospitals. Besides, the rate of crimes aided by ‘Okada’ is reportedly on the rise as they are used as getaway means by these outlaws.

But pertinent questions remain: What assurances are there that the government has the nerve to enforce the present ban, particularly with elections around the corner? What are the alternatives for the teeming mass of the unemployed who take to riding motorbikes to tide over hard times? And what means of transport are available to commuters, particularly those in the rural areas with unmotorable roads? In the past, the government launchedthe ‘First and Last Mile (FLM)’ buses, intended to ply ‘inner’ roads, as an alternative means of transport which expectedly had since fizzled out. How will people move around?

This is an important concern that the government must address.

