Evercare Hospital Lekki Becomes First EDGE-Certified Hospital in Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

Evercare Hospital Lekki has made history as the first hospital in Nigeria to receive Final EDGE Certification as a resource-efficient and environmentally friendly designed building healthcare project.

Sintali-SGS, an environmental certification body and global certification partner for the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) EDGE green building program, said Evercare Hospital Lekki’s resource-efficient design achieved 38.81 per cent reduction in energy usage, 20.50 per cent in water consumption and 42.07 per cent in materials’ embodied energy compared to a local benchmark.

Evercare Hospital Lekki, a modern, 165-bed purpose-built multi-specialty, tertiary care private state-of-the-art hospital is located at Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. It is part of the Evercare Group of hospitals which provide integrated healthcare delivery services in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Kenya.

The hospital offers care across a range of specialty medical and surgical services and is delivering high quality, and accessible healthcare to communities in Lagos.

“We are excited that Evercare Hospital Lekki has achieved Final EDGE Certification. This milestone is testimonial to the hospital’s vision for leading sustainable change in Nigeria’s health care industry. It also shows that it is possible for hospitals, which consume 2.5 times the energy of an equivalent commercial building, to provide enhanced care for its patients as well the planet,” IFC EDGE Green Building Market Transformation Program, Corinne Figueredo said at an event held in Lagos.

“Hospitals are where people go to get better and the comfort and ambience of it can fast track healing in a placebo-like effect. We are happy to work with EDGE towards ensuring that our hospital provides quality and advanced medical and healthcare services to Nigerians in an environmentally friendly environment.

“This is because, we believe that medical facilities can provide state-of-the-art treatment while minimising energy and water use if the right decisions are made at the design stage. Additionally, this will help us cut operational costs. Working with EDGE, we have been able to target those areas where technologies can significantly reduce energy bills and help facility managers stay within tight budgets,” CEO Evercare Hospital Lekki, Rajeev Bhandari said.

An innovation of IFC, EDGE helps property developers to build and brand green in a fast, easy, and affordable way. EDGE is supported by free software that encourages solutions to reduce energy, water and the energy used to make building materials by at least 20 per cent, which is the standard for EDGE certification.

The program has been generously supported by the following partners: Austria, Canada, Denmark, ESMAP, EU, Finland, GEF, Hungary, Japan, United Kingdom, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.edgebuildings.com.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

