AU Leaders Meet In Malabo for Definite Position on Terrorism, Unconstitutional Change of Govt

* Buhari leads 8-man Nigerian delegation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The African Heads of State and Governments are holding a three-day meeting in Malabo to discuss issues of security and unconstitutional change of government on the continent.



Already, President Muhammadu Buhari, has departed Abuja yesterday as head of an eight-man Nigerian delegation to the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in the capital of Equatorial Guinea.



The President, according to a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, will join other African leaders to deliberate and take a definite position on “Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government”, and also reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.



The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.



The African leaders will also deliberate on Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.



President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, accompanied her husband to the African Union meeting.

Others on the entourage of the President included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

