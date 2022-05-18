2023: Saraki Vows to Tackle Poverty, Unemployment if Elected President

Kemi Olaitan



Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, yesterday assured that if given the opportunity to lead the country in 2023, his administration would hit the ground running from the first day.

The former Kwara State governor also said issues of insecurity, mass unemployment, disunity and poverty are going to be addressed within a short time because he already has a policy plan and programmes which he described as his contract with Nigerians before assuming office.

Saraki gave the assurance yesterday, while addressing Oyo State delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ibadan.

The former governor of Kwara State, while noting that he was better prepared and has the capacity, energy and network the citizens are looking for among the aspirants, said he was delighted to see the passion with which people were responding to his call for support to clinch the party ticket

According to him, “The response has been great. I’m seeing a desire of our delegates to look for someone with capacity, I’m seeing the desire of our delegates to not talk about where you come from because the poverty and insecurity now knows no tribe, no religion and its without limitation, what it knows is who has the capacity to rescue Nigeria, the person who has the energy to fix Nigeria.

“I see great passion by a lot of the youths looking for somebody they can connect with and the response I’m getting across the country is very encouraging, there is an energy we are building up.

“People are looking for somebody who is well prepared, who has shown he has the capacity and who is prepared for the job, not somebody who just want the job for the sake of the job. That is encouraging.

“We are carrying on the work, we are not going to take anything for chances. I am a fighter; I will keep on fighting till the last day. And I am really encouraged that people really want somebody that can do the work.

“I see the wish of the delegates, the passion of the delegates in looking for the best candidate, looking for somebody who is well connected. There is energy, there is building up, people are sensing it that perhaps the time has come truly for us to fix this country by having somebody that has the capacity.

“I have the capacity and that message is coming across that indeed, I have the capacity and people are saying that I have the capacity and from the messages, that I’m prepared. We have our policy spelt out, we are the first aspirant that told Nigerians this is my contract with them, so, it is not somebody that will waste another six months before he decides on what to do.

“From day one we are going to hit the ground running, we are going to address insecurity, we are going to provide jobs for the youths and we are going to lead this country, unite this country and that energy, the responsibility is so great, I thank the people of Oyo state for the love they have shown today and I promise you we will do this together.”

The PDP presidential aspirant had earlier paid a courtesy call on Governor Seyi Makinde, at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, where he had an interaction with the governor on his mission.

He lauded Makinde for transforming the state within a short while with his private sector experience, stating that similar experience, capacity and energy are what is required to change the situation in the country.

He appealed for the support of the governor, disclosing that he has both the executive, legislative and other experiences to run a better country than what currently obtains.

Makinde in his remarks, described Saraki as a presidential material anywhere in the world because of his deep understanding of issues.

