APC Yet to Refund Nomination Fees to Chairmanship Aspirants

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to refund the nomination fees collected from those that vied for the national chairmanship of the party, investigation by THISDAY has revealed

The situation is contrary to the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari sequel to the brokering of a consensus chairmanship arrangement.

Seven prominent members of the party, including the Chairman by consensus Abdullahi Adamu; former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura; Mr. Salihu Mustapha from Kwara State; Senator Sani Musa and Mohammed Etsu both from Niger State; Mr Abdul Aziz Yari from Kebbi State, and George Akume from Benue State.

Each of the then aspirants had paid the non-refundable fee of N20million before President Buhari persuaded them to step down for Abdullahi Adamu as a consensus candidate.

Buhari also directed the National Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee to refund the nomination fees paid by the aspirants.

However, according to THISDAY findings, several weeks after the president’s directive, those concerned have not received the refunds in spite of representations in writing made to the new leadership of the party.

“We have written to the chairman reminding him of the presidential directive, but nothing has been heard from him,” Mohammed Etsu, one of those who paid the N20million, told THISDAY.

Etsu said the chairman has neither replied the letters sent to him or communicated with any of them verbally.

Asked what step they would take, Etsu said: “We might be forced to take the case back to President Buhari since he gave the directive.”

