Whistleblower Replies Senator Nwoko Over Paris Club Claims

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A fresh controversy has emerged over claims made by Senator Ned Munir Nwoko regarding his role in the Paris Club refunds, as the Chairman of the Whistleblowers Network, Dr George Uboh, has challenged key aspects of a recent publication in the media.

In a letter dated April 21, 2026, Uboh faulted Nwoko over a press release issued by his Media Office on Saturday, April 18 and published on the same day in various media outfits in which the senator addressed allegations surrounding the Paris Club refund and referenced purported clearances by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Uboh’s response, however, faulted Nwoko and insisted that the EFCC is still handling petitions against the Delta North Senator.

He argued that fairness and balance require that individuals referenced in serious matters be given the opportunity to respond prior to publication.

He also questioned whether due diligence was conducted regarding claims attributed to the EFCC.

Central to Uboh’s rebuttal is the issue of whether the EFCC granted any form of clearance to Nwoko.

The whistleblower argued that documents in his possession suggest otherwise.

He alleged that correspondence dated August 14, 2024, from the EFCC to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation makes reference to a payment of $350 million to Nwoko in 2018.

Uboh further alleged that the EFCC communication aligns with earlier government records, including a 2018 memo from then Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to former President Muhammadu Buhari, recommending the approval of the sum as a “full and final settlement.”

The approval, he noted, was allegedly granted and the payment reportedly made from the Excess Crude Account.

The whistleblower network chairman equally claimed that the documents allegedly formed part of a petition submitted to the EFCC on April 21, 2026, urging the anti-graft agency to review the matter.

While stopping short of making direct accusations, Uboh called on THISDAY to revisit the claims published based on Nwoko’s statement and to seek clarification from all relevant parties, including the Senator and the EFCC, in order to provide a more comprehensive account.

Efforts to obtain immediate reaction from Senator Nwoko were unsuccessful as of press time. Similarly, the EFCC has yet to publicly comment on the issues raised in the correspondence referenced by Uboh.

Nwoko had however in his last week statement denied all the fresh allegations against him and disclosed that appropriate legal steps had been taken “in response to criminal defamatory publications involving some individuals and their affiliated entities.”