BeeJay Sax Returns with Live Concert

Saxophonist BeeJay Sax is ready to thrill audiences with melodious sounds at his live concert scheduled for May 15 at Eko Hotels and Suites. The concert will feature musical ministrations from gospel artists like Mercy Chinwo, Tosin Bee, and Moses Bliss among others.

BeeJay Sax discovered his ministry while in secondary school and has since run with it. During the lockdown period of the pandemic, the saxophonist said he was moved to lead people in praise. Thus, he began the ‘Online Praise’ which caught the attention of many. Despite his growth in the gospel music sector, BeeJay Sax has not been immune to challenges, particularly financials. But his joy is found in the testimonies that come from his concerts. And this year, he said,

