Card Options Partners FAAN to Provide Exclusive Luxury Services

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a bid to improve passengers experience at the nation’s airports, Card Options Limited, in partnership with Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has launched a luxury protocol service, ‘Sky Elite’ to cater for passengers’ comfort before and upon return from a trip.

According to the organisation which is also a FAAN concessionaire, the annual membership services, designed specifically for Very Important Personalities, VIPs, entitled subscribers to exclusive service without having to face the usual hassles at the airport.

Card Options stated further that the service available in 30 Nigerian domestic/international airports caters for passengers’ comfort, security, refreshments and private luxury lounge space while they await their flight or upon arrival from a journey.

Speaking on the scheme, the Company’s Spokesperson, Oba Michael Soyebo stated that the innovative service comes as a solution to the challenge of packed airport terminals and counter queue, amongst others which in often times demotivate travellers.

He assured subscribers on the service of an expedited security and immigration clearance.

Soyebo disclosed that the company also recently concluded a deal with Collinson Group, the owners of Priority Pass scheme, adding that the new partnership qualifies Sky Elite members access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide where Priority Pass cards are accepted.

“For our celebrities, Sky Elite offers enhanced protocol services that truly celebrate them as stars of the nation. We are committed to this call and we are daily working with FAAN to ensure very smooth service. As you may know, facilities to care for our many elites at the various airports are limited, to this extent we are unable to make this product available for direct public subscription.

“ We are thus limited in terms of numbers of elites that could be invited to the scheme on yearly basis, but we are truly working hard to ensure that many of the pre-screened individuals are accommodated”, he said.

