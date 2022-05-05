Peter Obi won’t Trade Presidential Ambition for VP Slot, Says Support Group

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has said that former Governor Peter Obi will not negotiate his presidential ambition for a vice-president slot contrary to some media reports.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Sani Saeed Altukry, in Abuja, described the report as “arrant nonsense”.

The POSN also said the presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra State is not negotiable.

The group warned the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against playing games with the unity of the country.

It explained that any attempt by the party to foist a northern candidate on the party would adversely affect the future and fortunes of the party at the 2023 presidential election and hurt the already shaky foundations of the country.

The POSN however advised Obi, who has mass appeal and loved by the generality of Nigerians, to consider Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as potential vice-presidents when the need arises.

The group warned Nigerians not to grab defeat from the jaws of victory which Obi’s presidential aspiration symbolises and warned the PDP not to play with the yearnings of Nigerians and the mood of the nation on rotational presidency.

The POSN statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a media report that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one of the presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has opted for the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

“We consider the report, which we understand was published in a national newspaper, as arrant nonsense!

“Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is not negotiable as he has repeatedly assured us and other Nigerians that have consulted him on his ambition he is in the presidential race to win.

“The report that Atiku is considering Obi as a running mate is ‘fake news’ obviously rolled out to test waters and deceive millions of Nigerians that see Peter Obi’s presidency as the last hope to rescue Nigeria.

“However, we are not surprised because Nigerians are aware that Atiku appreciates Obi’s sterling presidential qualities which warranted his choice of Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019.

“Finally, we hereby demand that the PDP leadership must speak out immediately on the issue of zoning rather than playing hide-and-seek with the matter.

“The party leadership will be hearing from us on this important issue very soon because any attempt to foist a northern candidate on the party will have adverse effects on the future of the party and on the already shaky unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

