Meter Asset Provider Begins Monthly Distribution of 100,000 Meters in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh



To close the metering gap in the country, MOJEC International, one of the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) alongside its partners, has embarked on a nationwide monthly distribution of over 100,000 devices under the Phase 2 of the programme.

The company stated that it will also ensure customers are metered within 24-48 hours during the mobile distribution scheme within a specific community to help ensure all unmetered customers in the community are provided the assets.

It stated that all the processes including knowing the customers, surveys, to payment and installation of the devices are achieved in record time.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul, during the programme, said the scheme will help remove the complexities confronting consumers in getting the meters under the regular MAP process and create a convenient channel for customers to be metered.

The company launched the scheme alongside the Abuja Disco (AEDC) officials in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first instance, stating that the mobile MAP exercise will be carried out nationwide in partnership with the nine Discos that it currently works with.

Abdul further stated that the scheme would save the consumers from falling prey to people extorting them with promises of assisting to obtain meters.

“Under the MAP scheme, consumers are to pay N63,061.32 for single phase meters and N117,910.69 for three-phase meters which will be refunded to them in the form of energy credit,” she said.

She added that to participate, all the consumers needed to do was to register on the participating Discos’ websites.

Chief Business Officer, AEDC Headquarters, Sani Usman, described the exercise as crucial, especially to the consumers who would now know exactly the amount of electricity being utilised upon having the meters installed.

According to him, the AEDC has set a distribution target of 100,000 meters per month, adding that it will be a continuous exercise until all electricity consumers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are metered.

In his contribution, Regional Manager, AEDC FCT West, Chris Chime, stressed the importance of the initiative, stating that the AEDC had closed over 62,000 metering gap across the Kubwa/Suleja/Zuma axis of the FCT.

A consumer, Nnamdi Nzegwu expressed satisfaction with the mobile MAP initiative, acknowledging that meters were available and being installed within 24 hours.

He expressed optimism that more Nigerians would be encouraged to embrace the metering plan, so as to stop the menace of estimated billing and urged MOJEC and AEDC not to relent in getting more Nigerians metered.

