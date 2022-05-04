2023: South-west APC Leaders, Presidential Aspirants Meet in Lagos

Two leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande, are to convene a meeting of the South-west presidential aspirants ahead of the All Progressives Congress primary. The meeting is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 6. Both party chieftains are former governors of Ogun and Osun States respectively.

According to sources, the meeting is being called for the South-west to present a common front going into the presidential primary given the number of presidential aspirants from the region.

The APC South-west aspirants who are eyeing the ticket of the party include: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Dr Kayode Fayemi.

However, it was gathered that the meeting is being convened to enable APC to reduce the number of presidential aspirants so that the region have a better chance of getting the APC ticket.

The meeting, which will take place at the Lagos House in Marina, Lagos, is expected to have all the aspirants in attendance.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate Leader, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, South-West governors in the APC and other stakeholders are among those expected to be at the meeting.

