PDP Guber Aspirant Calls for Continuous Prayers to End Insecurity

John Shiklam



A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, Hon. Isa Ashiru, has called for continuous prayers to end the security challenges facing the state.

In a message yesterday marking, Id-el Fitr, Ashiru urged Muslims to continue to hold on to the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period.

He said: “It is yet another Id-el Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan; a month in which we, as Muslims, are required to show utmost devotion to the worship of almighty Allah subhanahu wata’ala.

“Ramadan provides an opportunity for all Muslims to demonstrate humility, kindness, patience and such other virtues that are the basic components of an Islamic faith. “It is the best period for a deep reflection on the noble teachings of Islam which are meant to bring out the best in all of us.

“It is therefore, my sincere prayer that almighty Allah has graciously accepted all our acts of Ibadat during the last Ramadan.

“May He also continue to guide and protect us so that we can overcome all the challenges that are threatening to cripple us as individuals and as a country.

“While I congratulate us on this occasion, l also specifically pray to Allah to bring to an end the prevailing security and other challenges in our dear Kaduna State and, by extension, Nigeria.

“It is my strong hope that we will continue to live in a Ramadan mood in terms of our relationship with our Creator and fellow human beings.

“We should not allow the lessons we have learnt during the period to desert us.

May almighty Allah spare our lives to witness many more Ramadan and Id-el Fitr. I pray for His forgiveness and abundant blessings for all of us.”

