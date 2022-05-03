Adamu to Adeboye: There Are No Signs 2023 Elections Won’t Hold

Sunday Aborisade



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections would hold despite negative prophesies by some men of God.

Adamu stated this in an interview with THISDAY in his Keffi, Nassarawa State, country home after observing the Eid-fitr prayers session yesterday.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had on April 3, this year, said he didn’t know whether or not there would be an election in 2023 yet.

The 80-year-old cleric had said God had not told him whether there would be an election next year.

Adeboye had said God spoke to him about the 2019 elections more than a year to the exercise, but that the case had not been so with the 2023 election.

He nevertheless added that God might still speak to him about the 2023 general elections but that He had not spoken to him yet.

He had also said he was not supporting any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 general elections.

However, the APC National Chairman insisted that nothing would stop the 2023 elections from holding with the help of God because there were no signs to the contrary at the moment.

Adamu advised religious leaders to pray for the country rather than professing negativities towards it.

He said, “I am an optimist. I believe in God and I believe very strongly in my country and its leadership. I have no reason whatsoever to doubt that there will be election by the grace of God in 2023.

“This is not withstanding, the negative attitudes of some people who are supposed to be godly and sometimes, decided to play gods themselves. They predict bad things for the country but we are optimists.

“We believe very strongly that there will be election by the grace of God and we (APC) are working to win the election. I have no reason; I have seen no sign that there won’t be election by the grace of God.

“We want to thank the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for what he is doing so far in terms of security, economy and fight against corruption.

“We should be contended in our creator, God who Himself has commanded us to be loyal and patriotic citizens to our country.”

He urged Nigerians to desist from wishing their government bad, “we mustn’t wish our country bad. We must stop saying things that are very negative to our country.”

Adamu added: “There is nothing wrong in having an opinion and while expressing it, our own contributions should not worsen the situation.

” It is my hope and prayer that we will succeed in restoring peace in the country. Don’t stand aside and point accusing fingers at government.

“We all have a duty to serve our dear country in different capacities whether we are educated or not

“We can perform our duty to our country through our pronouncements in the public domain, through prayers to wish the country well.

“We need to pray for the peace and tranquility in our country. That’s the duty we owe our God and country.

“That is the duty we owe our God and country. Very soon by the grace of God, we will start the processes of a general election in this country and we hope that it will be peaceful.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

