Kwara APC Group Urges AbdulRazaq to Intervene in Edu LG Controversial Video Clip

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Concerned Members of All Progressives Congress (APC)in Edu local government area of Kwara state at the weekend called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to intervene over the alleged plot by the two senior officials in the state to cause unprecedented communal crisis in the local government on the purported controversial audio clip that had gone viral in the area.

The destructive and conspiracy video according to the group is meant to cause disharmony on who will represent the area in the state House of Assembly come 2023.

The group specifically advised the governor to call the Secretary to the State Government(SSG) Professor Mamman Saba and the TIC Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu to order over their alleged involvement in the act.

Spokesman of the group Alhaji Mohammed Mariam Al-Hassan,flanked by other stakeholders said this at a press conference in Ilorin on Sunday.

Other representatives of the local government present at the press conference included, Manzuma Kafinyaro, representing Shonga Emirate Descendants Development Union(SHEDDU),Mallam Liman Abdullai,representative of Tsaragi District and Mallam Usman Mohammed, who represented Lafiagi District, making the three components of the council.

Alhaji Al-Hassan said ,that the conversations in the said controversial audio which took place in the resident of the SSG, included that of Professor Mamman Saba, Secretary to the State Government(SSG), also from the local government, the council TIC Mohammed Aliyu aka Labasa and Gideon Yisa Saba.

According to him, “It’s quite disheartening and shocking to access an audio recording where the trio of Prof Mamman Saba,Mohammed Aliyu and Gideon Yissa Saba were involved in a very destructive conspiracy plot against the township people of Edu LGA in the name of wooing Suleiman Belle to step down for Gideon Yissa Saba,from contesting House of Assembly seat.

“The said audio recording that has gone viral exposed the political wickedness of these three personalities as it exposed their inordinate and secret plans to monopolise the political fortunes of our people because of their greed and selfishness .

“The most unfortunate of it was the use of the Bata-Kinti socio-cultural association that was primarily established over two decades ago to attract infrastructural developments and prosperity to the surrounding village settlements. The association was not formed to breed hostility, acrimony or crisis among the people living in the townships.”

Al Hassan added,”many of us are still yet to know and understand what the meeting of Thursday, 14th April 2022 at the official residence of the SSG, Professor Mamman Saba and under his leadership was out to achieve. Because of his level of education ,one won’t expect him to descend so low and be cheaply manipulated to embrace a destructive mission of no reasonable gain against the people that have been mutually and lovely living together.

“The trio are occupants of public office of high responsibility that require maximum restraints, caution,maturity, understanding and patience in handling and managing issues of common interest. The community and state interests should always be supreme and supersede any personal interest. You can’t claim to be serving in the government of the day and at the same time planning and promoting damaging activities clandestinely.

He noted that “the weight of the obnoxious language used in the audio recording was least expected and is already causing bad blood and tension among the people across the local government since the audio was leaked to the general public.

“Generally our people have lost confidence in the leadership of these personalities to represent them in your government. The TIC Chairman,Mohammed Aliyu aka Labasa has been conducting himself in a manner that leaves much to be desired. Because of his unruly behaviour and unacceptable attitude in managing the local government administration, it has become impossible for him to stay in the local government headquarters in Lafiagi, he now operates from Ilorin. “

He added that, “for peace to reign, we hereby called on our esteemed governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to remove the TIC Chairman from office and also sanction the other two government officers to serve as deterrent to others.”

