Suswam Announces Emmanuel’s 2023 Run for President

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State is on the last lap of his second tenure as governor. But his strong push for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party championed by a group of tested professionals led by former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam will get a critical assessment in a couple of weeks from delegates of the party that will decide who flies the party’s presidential flag in the 2023 national elections, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Former Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam, a serving senator is the Chairman of the Governor ‘Udom Emmanuel for President Campaign Council.’ In that capacity, he met with journalists last weekend at the Southern Sun Hotel in Ikoyi-Lagos, where he announced that the Akwa Ibom Governor would seek the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination to challenge opponents from other political parties in the 2023 presidential election. Suswam highlighted a number of attributes and achievements that place Emmanuel above other aspirants for the PDP presidential ticket.

At the intense interactive session with the media that focused on drawing attention to the merits of Mr. Emmanuel, Senator Suswam presented the Akwa Ibom Governor as the one who can revamp Nigeria’s battered economy, which has been dealt multiple damaging blows by increasing insecurity.

Although, Mr. Emmanuel was not at the meeting with journalists, in person, Senator Suswam who was accompanied by Mr. Ini Ememobong, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Obong Paul Ekpo, a former two-term Chairman of the PDP in Akwa Ibom and Mr. Biodun Fayemiwo, an Accountant, proved equal to the the task of giving credible response to every question thrown at him on the policy or ideology of an Udom Emmanuel presidency. Speaking with deep conviction, he signaled that God told him that Emmanuel will be given the PDP presidential ticket, in deference to his many successes as governor of Akwa Ibom State.

In pushing his aspirant, Suswam, was confident that Emmanuel is the PDP’s best bet to win back the presidency which was captured by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. Emmanuel is a product of that season when the PDP lost power at the centre, but retained its hold of many states, including Akwa Ibom, where Emmanuel has supritended in the past seven years.

Other PDP presidential aspirants, in the estimation of Suswam, are paying too much attention to primordial issues of zoning and ethnicity. The Chairman of the Udom Emmanuel for President Council thinks these issues have been overstated, however, they made little or no impact to the development of the country. “We have had more Northerners in leadership positions. Can we say this fact is reflected in the development indices in that part of the country? Where do we have the most challenges in this country? Is it not in the North?”

“So, we have an aspirant who is running on his own steam as a Nigerian who is convinced that he has what it takes to return the country to the path of progress. There are many other considerations for delegates of the PDP who may want to consider Emmanuel’s record of industrialization of Akwa Ibom. This is where Suswam becomes specific with the Akwa Ibom Governor’s ingenuity in drawing a distinction between cash and money. “This is a man who is able to create something out of nothing. Put the 36 sub- national governments and the Federal Government together; then you can clearly see the distinction made by Governor Emmanuel with Ibom Air, for instance, which has a reputation for excellent service. He has also established a factory that produces the second largest number of syringe in West Africa.” Suswam hopes these knack for good governance exhibited by Emmanuel will overpower other considerations for PDP delegates who tend to be overwhelmed by unapologetic ethnicity and religiousity.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Suswam disclosed an impending multi-million Dollar deal from an American company that is interested in setting up a power plant in Akwa Ibom, ” Without asking from One Naira from the state because it has seen a place where the books are well kept and the economy is promising.”

Stating why Emmanuel wants to run for president, Senator Suswam painted the picture of a man who understands the diversity of the country, having worked at the topmost level of a world class financial institution that adheres to equal opportunity in employment and promotion. This large-heartedness may even be gleaned from the few appointments made by the Akwa Ibom Governor’s campaign council. Apart from Suswam who is from the Middle-belt, there is a former Military Administrator of Kano State, Col. Habib Shuaibu and Mr. Bola Bolawole, an influential columnist, who previously served as Editor, The PUNCH Newspapers. Bolawole is the Emmanuel presidential campaign Spokesperson.

“For me to accept to serve in this capacity means that I am convinced that Emmanuel has what it takes to preside over the affairs of Nigeria and make a good job of it,” Senator Suswam said, emphasizing that his previous service to the nation as Member of the House of Representatives, Governor of Benue State and now a Senator gives him the privilege to, “Make a good assessment of the fundamental character of the President Nigeria needs and Governor Udom Emmanuel fits the bill.”

Senator Suswam elaborated on the argument that Emmanuel will do well with the economy, pointing again at his service as governor of Akwa Ibom. He encouraged delegates to turn their back on aspirants, “Who have nothing to offer but the same outdated cliche about zoning, religious and ethnic politics. We are in a critical period when nothing in this country is working. Everything has broken down. We are not even sure what the foreign policy of Nigeria is. Less endowed African countries are now poking their fingers in our face and we can’t do anything. The pride we used to have as Nigerians is gone. When I had a private Law practice in Lagos many years ago, I would go to Ghana and change a few thousands of Naira and I will become a millionaire. I could spend a fun-filled weekend in Ghana then. Unfortunately, the Ghanaian Cedi is now stronger than the Nigerian Naira. Look at our debt profile, it is scandalous!”

Senator Suswam generally campaigned for the enthronement of a PDP government at the centre, declaring that his party will bring back Nigeria’s pride and honour, zeroing on Governor Udom Emmanuel as the PDP presidential aspirant that is brightest in the pack.

QUOTE

Stating why Emmanuel wants to run for president, Senator Suswam painted the picture of a man who understands the diversity of the country, having worked at the topmost level of a world class financial institution that adheres to equal opportunity in employment and promotion. This large-heartedness may even be gleaned from the few appointments made by the Akwa Ibom Governor’s campaign council. Apart from Suswam who is from the Middle-belt, there is a former Military Administrator of Kano State, Col. Shuaib and Mr. Bola Bolawole, an influential columnist, who previously served as Editor, The PUNCH Newspapers. Bolawole is the Emmanuel presidential campaign Spokesperson

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

