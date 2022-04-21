Late Osinachi: IG Receives Women Affairs Minister, Vows to Charge Spouse to Court after Investigation

•Awaits autopsy from National Hospital

Kingsley Nwezeh



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, yesterday vowed to prosecute the spouse of late singer, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died of domestic violence, if found guilty.

Osinachi, a member of Dunamis Church Choir in Abuja, who rendered the popular song, “Ekwueme” was allegedly kicked on the chest by her husband which allegedly culminated in her demise.

Receiving the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in his office in Abuja, the IGP said the untimely death of the late singer was heart-breaking, particularly, as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses accused her husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu, of culpability in her death.

He stated that the FCT Police Command in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday April 10, 2022, at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The police chief said the suspect was detained at the FCT Police Command even as investigations were still ongoing.

He noted that, “considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death and her husband will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.”

The IG stressed that, “the alleged act was condemnable in all ramifications as it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law.”

He reiterated the commitment of the force under his leadership towards ensuring that cases of this nature including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape and other social vices were accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.

In her remarks, the minister, who lamented the plight of women in Nigeria, particularly in relation to gender and domestic-based violence.

She said the recent case of the famous gospel musician, Nwachukwu, whose untimely death occured on April 8th, 2022, had caused public outcry.

The minister, who was accompanied by some members of the late singer’s family, made inquiries regarding efforts of the police to ensure that swift justice was dispensed.

