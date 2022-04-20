20 Burnt to Death in Bauchi Road Accident





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed that 20 travelers were burnt to death (ashes) in a fatal accident involving two commercial vehicles at Huturu village on Bauchi–Kano road yesterday.

According to the state Commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, in a statement made available to journalists after the accident, 21 persons were in the two commercial vehicles while 20 were killed and a driver survived the crash.

He added that the crash involved a Volkswagen Golf 3 with registration number: SHD-184YU, which collided with Sharon minibus conveying passengers and goods.

“The accident was caused by a speed violation. It happened at about 11:30a.m. on Tuesday at Huturu village on Bauchi-Kano road. Our men got the report at about 11:38 a.m. and we got to the scene at about 11:50a.m. A driver was injured, while 20 others were killed and burnt to ashes.

“They included 11 males, five females, one male child and three female children. The injured driver was taken to Kafin Madaki Hospital while the dead passengers were buried at Huturu village.”

Yusuf warned drivers to avoid speed violation and drive moderately to keep their lives and the passengers’ safe.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

