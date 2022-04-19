2023: Niger Deputy Gov, Ketso, Joins Guber Race

Laleye Dipo in Minna



After months of speculations, Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ketso, has joined the 2023 state governorship race.

Ketso threw his hat in the ring in Mokwa, the headquarters of his local government area last Sunday, where he addressed ‘critical stakeholders’ made up of youths, women groups and some politicians.

His entry into the governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state makes him the second person after the Publisher of the Blue Print Newspaper, Ibrahim Malagi, publicly announced interest to succeed the state Governor, Abubakar Sani

Bello.

However, information has it that the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, and former Minister of Sports, Sani Ndanusa, are also gearing up for declaration to seek the APC governorship ticket.

He said the ‘Ketso 2023 project’ is not his personal project, but that of the entire people of Mokwa, and therefore, urged everyone in the local government area to support it.

The deputy governor defended his choice of Mokwa for the declaration of intention to contest, saying: “It is because I have good relationship with the people, and every true politician must always relate well with his immediate constituency.”

Describing politics as an affair of the locals, Ketso said: “Anyone who wishes to succeed in politics must identify with the grassroots, which is why I have come home to my people to declare my intention to run for the governorship of the state.

“The secret is politics is local and whatever you are doing as a politician, you have to go back home and be with your people, identify with them, and you will be able to get their support right.

“So, I have decided to take the call to my people, and they have granted me that request that I should contest for the governorship of Niger State.”

He said now that he has made his intention known, “I will hit the ground running by organising a team and go to all the local government areas to mobilise support for the coming primary election.”

The state Deputy Chairman of the APC, Mr. Abdulsalam Madaki, who was among the stakeholders at the event, pledged the support of the people to the deputy governor.

