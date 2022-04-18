At Easter, Osinbajo, Others Pray for Restoration, Foresees Prosperous Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, prayed for restoration of Nigeria, saying he foresaw the nation being prosperous in not too distant future.



Osinbajo, who joined other Christian faithful worldwide to celebrate Easter Sunday, assured Nigerians of the restoration of peace and a more prosperous future for all regardless of current challenges.

The vice-president stated this while speaking with newsmen after the Easter Sunday service at the State House Chapel, Aso Villa, Abuja.



He said, “My message is really a prayer. The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is a defining moment for us Christians. And one of the most important things to bear in mind is the resuscitation of hope.



“Where there is despair, I pray that hope would be restored; where there is fear, I pray that there is courage and confidence; where there is deprivation, I pray that there is prosperity, and there is abundance.”



Osinbajo further stated that, “There may be things that appear dead but the power of the resurrection is one that assures us that life will come after death, so, we are completely confident especially, for our country that everywhere we suffer deprivation, there will be restoration, and that is the promise of the resurrection.”

