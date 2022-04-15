Amotekun Nabs Two Juveniles for Alleged Armed Robbery, 17 Others in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun,” yesterday paraded two juveniles who specialised in armed robbery at Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

They are, Timilehin Femi (Anini), 12 years; Ojo Sunday (Oyenusi) 16 years and 20 year-old Odeyemi Ayodele (Osumbo), who supplies them with guns.

Recall that late Lawrence Nomanyakpon Anini was a Nigerian bandit who terrorised Benin City in the 1980s along with his sidekick Monday Osunbor, while Ishola Oyenusi (popularly known as Dr. Ishola), a notorious Nigerian armed robber was active during the 1970s.

They were among 19 suspects paraded for various alleged criminal offences ranging from kidnaping, rape, stealing and open grazing. kure, the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye said six of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery and terrorising residents of Akure, Ilara and Igbara-Oke.

He said: “One of the three juveniles (Oyenusi) was arrested last year, taking to rehabilitation centre and was later released because of the age. His mother was arrested too because Oyenusi confessed to us that his mother has been the one preparing charms for him to prevent his downfall and arrest by security agents and his mother too has been a benefiting of proceeds from the crime.

“This time around, we will write to the Ministry of Justice for possible advice on what to do about them. But for their mothers who have been aiding them will be charged to court.”

Adeleye explained that items recovered from them include guns, bullets, phones and money and they confessed to the crimes and they will be charged to court soon.

“We also have a group that specialises in stealing generating sets and those that kill with impunity for ritual purposes. We have rapists, armed robber arrested in Ore with some gun cartridges after confronting Amotekun Corps.

“We also arrested a group who specialises in keeping a watch at juveniles inside vehicles around ShopRite in Akure. We were able to find out from those arrested that sometimes, they don’t know victims of kidnaping, that they sometimes, observe children inside a vehicle in public places and subsequently trail them to the gate of their houses and kidnap them for ransom.”

He advised parents not to leave their children inside the car if they do not have any role to play in public places.

Reacting, the mother of the 16 year-old ‘Anini,’ Mrs. Iyabo Femi, said her son was influenced by Ojo Sunday (Oyenusi).

“I never prepared concoction for him. I only went to Church where my pastor gave me soap, I took it to the river where I bathed with it, just for him to desist from his act of criminality,” she added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

