Ondo: NSCDC Deploys 1,500 Personnel for Easter Celebration

Fidelis David in Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command yesterday said it has deployed 1,500 personnel across the state to beef up security and ensure a peaceful Easter celebration in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by the Command spokesperson, ASCl Daniel Aidamenbor, the state Commandant, Dr. Hammed Abodunrin, assured the people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the Easter celebration.

Abodunrin explained that the officers were drawn from Operations Department, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Disaster Management Unit, Investigation and Intelligence Department, Rapid Response Squad, Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Energy Unit (CBRNE), Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Unit, Anti-vandalism Unit and the Special Female Squad at the Command headquarters.

The commandant charged them to be professional in the discharge of their constitutional duties with a high sense of responsibility and utmost diligence.

The NSCDC boss further wished the people of the sunshine state and the Christian faithful a happy Easter celebration, while soliciting for the support of the public in providing timely information to the Corps as well as also prioritising their personal security always.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

