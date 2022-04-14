2023: We’ll Continue to Contribute to Peaceful, Inclusive Electoral Process, Says UN





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria has assured Nigerians that it would continue to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive process ahead of the 2023 elections.

The UNEAD delegation led by Mr. Serge Kubwimana gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja after it met with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He revealed that UNEAD was in Nigeria as a result of a request for electoral support for the UN to assess the overall context in which the election would take place and see in what form it could potentially contribute to the 2023 elections.

Kubwimana stated: “We are the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) which is in Nigeria as a result of a request for electoral support for the UN to assess the overall context which the election will take place and see in what form we could potentially bring our small contribution to the 2023 elections.

“We have conferred with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary on behalf of the national chairman, and we have done the same with other stakeholders such as INEC, government, civil society organisations, other major political parties, faith-based organisations, Inter Party Advisory Council among others.

“In a nutshell, we are here to express our intent to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive process next year and to see where we can be of value. The country has strong institutions and the ability to run its elections.

“There are issues of course, but Nigeria is not the only place where you see issues in elections. So, our role again here is to see how we can support one of our member states.”

