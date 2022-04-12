Transportation Varsity Begins Academic Activities in 5 Months, Says Amaechi

Kasim Sumaina in Daura



The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, currently under construction, will be ready by September 2022.

Amaechi, speaking after an inspection of the site of construction in Daura Monday, disclosed that the construction of the school had reached an advanced stage.

He noted that: “They (contractor) have said it is only seven buildings remaining and that those buildings will be completed by September.

“I will talk with the Permanent Secretary, i think activities can start in the school by September.”

Earlier, the minister visited the Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano to ascertain the readiness of the project to kick-start commercial activities.

Concerning Dala Port, Amaechi said the buildings were ready, that only finishing touches are currently holding the project.

Amaechi, who however was not satisfied with the landscaping, urged the contractors to increase the pace of work as he could not bring President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the project without it being completed.

“It is hoped that the Dala Inland Port will be ready for inauguration anything soon,” he concluded.

