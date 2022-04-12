Ramadan: Gombe Gov Orders Distribution of Food Items

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the immediate distribution of food items to individuals, groups and associations across the 114 wards of the state as part of Ramadan relief package.

Items to be distributed include 25,000

bags of sugar, 15,000 bags of rice, 15,000 gallons of cooking oil as well as 15,000 cartons each of spaghetti pasta and tomato paste respectively.

This humanitarian gesture by the governor was aimed at providing succour, especially to the less privileged persons in the society in the holy month of Ramadan.

To ensure smooth distribution exercise across the 11 LGAs, the governor has approved a template to be implemented by local government councils chairmen in their respective areas with members of the state House of Assembly, commissioners and party chairmen as members with SSAs (Community Relations) as secretaries.

Meanwhile, Yahaya has restated his government’s commitment to provide social amenities and services to the people of the state without discrimination.

The governor stated this at the flagging-off ceremony of economic empowerment programme for the people with disability (PWD) held at Amina Mohammed Skills Acquisition Centre in Gombe yesterday.

The empowerment programme conducted in collaboration with Qatar Charity Organisation (QCO) is targeted at providing succor to vulnerable groups of the society, focusing on especially persons with special needs.

The governor said the activities of the organisation are in line with the vision of his administration on human capital development which emphasises education, health and job creation.

He commended the partnership between Gombe State and the Qatar Foundation, assuring them that his administration will continue to collaborate with the organisation in areas of needs and interest to the people of the state.

The governor said his government would continue to collaborate with development partners towards the provision of social services to the people, especially the vulnerable groups.

“We will continue to pay attention to the plight of persons with disability, as they are people like anyone else. We will never betray the confidence they have in us and their welfare will continue to be our priority,” he stated.

“We will continue to look for any opportunity, in a form of partnership, collaboration or cooperation with any development partner; institution or organisation ready to complement our efforts in improving the lives of the people”, he added.

In his remarks, the Country Director, Qatar Charity Organisation, Sheikh Hamdi Elsayed, said the governor has given them all the needed support for the organisation to conduct its activities.

Sheikh Hamdi also disclosed that since the MoU was signed between Gombe State Government and his organisation, “QCO has executed about 476 projects in the state so far and there is a plan to execute more.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, local organising committee of the programme, Babangida Danja Kumo, commended Yahaya for entering into the partnership with Qatar Charity Organisation and for providing good atmosphere for the organisation to run its activities smoothly.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

