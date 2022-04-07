Breaking: Gunmen Burn down Soludo’s LGA Secretariat

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Unidentified men, wielding automatic riffles Thursday evening burnt down Aguata Local Government Area Secretariat at Ekwulobia.

Aguata Local Government Area is the home local government of the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo. He had previously called for dialogue with all armed groups, and on Wednesday, he released 15 names of committee members who will spearhead peace, both in Anambra and the south east.

Details of the incident is still sketchy as at the time of filling this report, but it was gathered that the gunmen who came on motorbikes commandeered a truck to block off the road, while they entered the secretariat, setting structures, shops and vehicles ablaze.

A resident of the Area, who refused to be named said most shops inside the council Secretariat were also burnt, including the main secretariat building, which houses several departments.

The source however lamented that after the gunmen who shot into the air for several minutes had escaped, soldiers came in and started arresting Indigenes of the area.

“My house is just opposite the secretariat, we experienced everything that happened. Right now, I’m under my bed with my children, everyone is so afraid.

“We are not sure yet if there are casualties, but soldiers are already arresting youths of our community,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police command has confirmed the incident, saying that its men are already on ground and have commenced close monitoring of the area.

“We have also contacted the men of the Anambra Fire Service to put out the fire, and for now I can only say that details are still very sketchy.

“I can not talk to you about casualty figures now, that will be after we have secured the place,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

