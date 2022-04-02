Intensify Prayers for Peace Ahead 2023 General Elections





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has appealed to the religious leaders in the state to intensify prayers for peace to reign in Bauchi State in particular and Nigeria in general as the country heads towards the 2023 general elections.

Governor Mohammed, who made the appeal while speaking during a special prayer for peace and sustainable development in Bauchi, organised by the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board at the Bauchi Hajj Camp yesterday, stressed that “We need your prayers as religious leaders, the 2023 election is fast approaching for peace and sustainable development.”

According to him, “We need you to continue to pray for us, the 2023 election is fast approaching and many people have indicated interest in one position or the other, perhaps because of the progress we have recorded, you may discover that about 10 people are aspiring for only one position under the same party and those in the opposition are also contesting.”

The governor added, “you are not politicians, please pray so that competent persons will be nominated, those with the interest of the state at heart, so that together we can work for the development of our dear state, Bauchi.”

Mohammed, who insisted that if competent people are given the mandate to lead the end result will be peace and sustainable development, explained that people need to be careful of how they select those who will lead them.

“It shouldn’t be me, the people of Bauchi have to put into consideration those that will deliver the much needed dividends of democracy, ranging from members of the state assembly, House of Representatives and Senators, among others,” he further appealed.

“You are the ones that will pray so that Allah will choose for the people of Bauchi State, leaders that have the interest of the state at heart. We need your prayers as religious leaders, hoping that everybody will be given the opportunity to contest,” the governor said.

“On our part, we will not attempt to stop anybody from contesting, we know how we emerged in 2019, it is Allah that gives power to whom He so wishes and He is the one that gave us,” the governor further explained.

The governor who commended the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for organising the prayers, pledged to as leaders dedicate themselves to serving the people of the state.

“May Allah help us so that we will not be boastful. Whatever we do, we are doing it in the interest of the generality of the people of Bauchi State because they elected us and we will continue to serve them to the best of our ability,” the governor assured.

