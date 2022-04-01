Nwodo: Only Zoning of Presidency to S’East Will Bring Equity, Peace, Justice





Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has reiterated that the PDP should zone its presidential candidate to the Southeast regardless of the high-profile party members from the North and South-south who have indicated interest for the ticket.

He noted that for equity, justice and fairness, the zoning should be giving to the South-east region, which he said he believed would also dissolve all agitations in the region.

Nwodo stated this yesterday when he featured on The Morning Show of Arise News television channel.

He said: “We have a lot of hope as long as we are following the due process of the PDP. South-east region has been accusing the federation of monumental marginalisation of its people. Not to talk about the civil war, we are heading to 60 years after it, and we have not been given any opportunity to stand at the commanding heights of governance in our country.

“In the past seven years, the marginalisation has reached monumental levels. Every appointment the federal government announces is likely going to be outside the Southeast of Nigeria. Every intervention of the federal government whether it is in welfarism, infrastructure, whatever you call it, the Southeast comes at the bottom of the six geopolitical zones. We are asking the Federal Republic of Nigeria now and again, what is the crime of the people of the Southeast? Why this permanent marginalisation?”

Further stating that the cause of agitation in the region is due to marginalisation, he added: “We feel extremely despondent; we feel that we are not part of the federation, and we feel that the civil war has not ended. It’s because of this that our people are agitating, passionately putting their patriotism, capacity, competence and love for our country at the forefront to be given a chance to bring it to the table the vast talents that Almighty God has bestowed on our people for the benefit of our country.

“So, to continue to deny those talents has not benefited our country and will not benefit our country. The only equity, justice, fairness and the only thing that will bring unity and peace to Nigeria is for the presidency to go to the Southeast.”

The Igbo leader added that not just PDP, but other political parties should choose candidates from the South-east region. He also cited that clamour from northern candidates isn’t in the interest of the party and Nigeria.

Responding to the notion that if a northern candidate emerges as the presidential standard bear, he said: “The PDP is going to shoot itself in the foot.

“The ordinary man on the streets in the Southeast today will not vote for any candidate that is not from the Southeast. And if they do, it is something that they will have to discuss with that candidate who offers them the best amelioration that will give them comforts in Nigeria.”

“Therefore, it is in the interests of good conscience, fairness, and brotherliness, we say in our national anthem that in brotherhood we stand. This is time that we should stand in that brotherhood.”

Nwodo added: “Nigeria needs PDP like oxygen. The APC has driven this country to the precipice. The country is waiting on PDP to give them a leadership that would halt them from falling over the precipice. And, therefore, those of us in the leadership of PDP, we must be extremely careful, we must conduct the exercise now on where to choose our presidential candidate from with all sense of fairness, justice, equity, humility, and foresight. We must give Nigeria a candidate that will rescue Nigeria, as this country needs to be rescued.”

