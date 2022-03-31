Osun 2022: Oyetola Appeals to Electorate to Protect PVC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has urged electorates in the state to safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election.

Oyetola made the remarks yesterday during an engagement programme with Nigeria Professional Photographers and Videographers Association (NPPVA) in Osogbo.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, appealed to voters not to allow any individual to deceive and steal their PVCs from them with ‘fake promises.’

The governor noted that the strength of the electorate is his or her PVC and urged them to jealously guard it.

Oyetola also urged those who are yet to obtain their PVCs to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “Some people will want to collect your PVC with the pretense of giving you money or material things.

“They are all liars, those things that they did not give you two years ago; they are lying to give you a few months to the election.

“Our election is coming up on July 16, I appeal to you to get your PVC and use the same to support me and APC.

“Your PVC is your power. Don’t trade it with fake promises and always keep it safe.

“Use your PVC to protect and keep in office the administration that is serving you diligently.

Oyetola expressed optimism that APC would win the governorship election convincingly with a clear margin while commending the people of the state for their support since the beginning of his administration.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NPPVA, Mr. Issac Adegoke, commended the state government for its various developmental projects and unique approach to good governance through continuous engagement with the people.

Adegoke also presented an award of best performance in service to Oyintiloye in appreciation of the value and contributions of the civic engagement centre in reaching out to all social strata in the state.

