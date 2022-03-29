Police Arraigns 31-year-old Chinese for Alleged N72.7m Theft

Wale Igbintade

The Nigeria Police yesterday arraigned a 31-year-old Chinese, Tu Menglei, before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N72.7m from his employer.

Menglei was charged with conspiracy and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between June 2021 and February 26, 2022, at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos State.

Momah said that the defendant, employed as a manager with Perfect Diamond Industries Limited converted money realised from sale of furniture materials to his private use.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Adedaya ordered that one of the sureties must be a worker at the Chinese Embassy, while the other must be a Chinese citizen employed in Nigeria.

She further held that the defendant must deposit his passport. The case was adjourned till April 26 for mention.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

