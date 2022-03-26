Pantami’s Son Rescued Hours after Kidnap

Ahamefula Ogbu



Providence smiled on Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Alhaji Isa Pantami as his son, Alamin who was allegedly kidnapped in Bauchi, Bauchi State, was rescued within hours of the incident.

Sources told THISDAY that he was abandoned at a checkpoint in Dambam yesterday though details of the kidnap and rescue were still sketchy as at press time.

Alamin as at the time of being kidnapped was said to be living with his grandmother but the rescue was confirmed by a member of the family who pleaded anonymity

“Yes, we just left the house; he is back home now. He was found in Dambam, where his abductors dropped him. They dropped him at a checkpoint and from there, he was brought home,” the family source confirmed.

It is however not clear if the family paid any ransom but some argued that given the short period between the time he was kidnapped and his release, it was not likely that any ransom was paid.

Efforts to speak with the boy proved abortive as we were tagged insensitive for wanting to speak with him knowing how traumatising the experience was.

Lately, kidnap for ransom, especially of people considered as high profile are rife across the country but several operations across the country and lowering the frequency of the malaise.

