Police Warn Officers against Mutiny

Fidelis David in Akure

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the South-west zone, Johnson Kokumo, yesterday warned its officers to desist from any form of action that could lead to mutiny in the country.

This is coming on the heels of the recent rumours of industrial action by junior officers of the force slated for March 26, 2022.

The police boss, who also serves as the DIG in charge of Research and Planning, gave the warning at a meeting with police officers in Ondo State Command, held at the state police officers mess, Akure.

Kokumo, who arrived at the event at 2:55 p.m., said he visited the Command in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IG) for senior officers to look out for the junior ones over the planned March 26 strike, stressing that police officers will soon smile, as the new salary structure approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is undergoing computation.

He also reminded the police of their duties as the lead security agency in the country saddled with the responsibility of protecting the citizens, charging them to observe, obey the law and respect the rights of the citizens while discharging their duties.

He said: “I want to charge you to be professional in discharging your duties. Shun unethical behaviour; carry out your duties with dignity. Our salaries are being paid from the tax payers’ fund, therefore, we need to serve them with diligence. We have been sermonising and we will continue to sermonise.

“Conduct yourself professionally. Let there be respect for the rights of the citizens we protect. We want to see a Nigerian Police Force that is people-friendly, professional and that has respect for the rights of the citizens. The public will then see us as their friends when we do these.”

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 17, comprising Ondo and Ekiti States, Ene Okon, assured the DIG of complete loyalty to the Nigerian Police Force, promising that the Commands will remain professional in discharging their duties.

He said: “Ondo and Ekiti States are peaceful states with loyal police officers, who will not contemplated strike in the state. I want to assure you that no member of this Command will involve in any form of planned strike.”

