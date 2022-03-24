2015 Hajj Stampede: FG Commends Saudi Arabia over Compensation

Michael Olugbode





The federal government of Nigeria has commended the Saudi Authority over compensation of Nigerians who died in 2015 during the annual pilgrimage to the Holy site in the Islamic country.

Five Nigerians lost their lives and two sustained various degree of injuries.

But the Saudi Authority has compensated those affected.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, yesterday handed over on behalf of the Saudi government, cheques to five representatives of those who lost their lives and the other two Nigerians who sustained injuries

The Director, Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, led the Nigerian delegation in the company of the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador, who spoke in Arabic, prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and prayed that God continue to console their families.

Akinremi commended the Saudi government and appreciated them for the kind gesture and the hand of fellowship extended to the family of the affected Nigerians.

He said: “On behalf of the Nigerian government, we want to commend the Saudi authorities, particularly the Ambassador here who during his own tenure, one year of arrival here, he took this up, I remember several meetings we held together in Foreign Affairs, with His Excellency Geoffrey Onyeama, His Excellency Zubairu Dada, and His Excellency Tanimu Aduda where we brought this to their attention that this is pending.”

His added: “Nigerian government is saying our friendship with Saudi will continue, we are also encouraging people not to be discouraged that one accident is not enough to stop people from performing their spiritual responsibility. We will continue to relate very well with the Saudi authority, we will continue to promote our friendship and we look forward to having good news from the families of the beneficiaries, we don’t expect this to lead to fracas where they will not be able to amicably share this among themselves, but rather going to make their faith in God get stronger and their family bond to get stronger”

Also, Bolaji said, “we really excited by this news, we are here we have seen it the checks has been issued in the names of the representatives of the victims, as you know 5 people died, they cannot be here physically, so the families of those five people sent representatives, two others sustains various level of injuries and they were all compensated. This have great significant, number one, the Saudi Authority fulfilled their promises, also despite the fact that the ugly incident was not called by anybody, the Saudis authorities still compensate the people as they recognized that the people left the country for pilgrimage and not intention to go and die. “

According to the Bolaji, the compensations were in two grades, those who died that is permanent lose, compensation cannot bring them back but they have families and responsibilities, they were given one Million Saudi riyal, those who sustained injury are given half a million Saudi riyal.

On his part, Zikrullah Hassan, the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said, we, “seven people were compensated, five representatives of the dead and two who suffered injuries. I want to commend everyone for this effort, the Hajj Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our Ambassador in Saudi Arabia who has worked round the clock to ensure that today becomes a reality.”

