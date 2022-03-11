2023: Young Professionals Launch Movement to Rescue Nigeria

The Convener of Green Nigeria Movement (GNM) and Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siasia, has said the movement is geared towards mobilizing the youth across the country in preparation for the 2023 elections to raise over 10 million votes for their chosen presidential candidate.

Speaking at the launch of GNM at the Polo Ground in Kano Thursday, attended by high-spirited young professionals who are determined to chart a new course for Nigeria’s polity, Siasia said he is worried that the younger generation had been the worst hit by the socio-economic problems fuelled by bad leadership in the country.

He said the launch in Kano State was strategic given its political relevance, adding that: “If you go to our prisons today, you will see a large number of young people. Over 90 per cent of them are young people.

“As young people, we need to form a common front to pursue a collective goal for this country. We must bring people together to ensure that we install a true leader as president in 2023.”

On whether the movement has pencilled down any of the known presidential aspirants to throw its weight behind, the convener posited that the GNM will support a technocrat and a seasoned professional.

“The time for traditional political professionals are over, now it is time for professionals to take over the political scene and give hope and motivation to the Nigerian masses,” he added.

He however affirmed that soon, the movement will unveil its chosen candidate for the 2023 elections “in no distant time”, adding that the GNM will deploy a robust strategy and SWOT analysis to choose its preferred candidate.

Similarly, anti-corruption activist and Founder of Follow The Money, Hamzat Lawal, who is also a Co-Convener of GNM, said the movement will mobilize women and youths across the 774 local government areas of the country to gather 40 million votes and determine who becomes president, governor and other elective posts.

“We shall make Nigeria great again. We will not support analogue people again, but digital leaders who have achieved success and have identified with the aspirations of the common masses. We need a new set of true leaders, we need technocrats. We want to see a new president that will bring the needed growth and sustainable development. Nigeria needs,” he said.

Also lending his voice to the course, the Managing Director of Dutum Company, Temitope Runsewe, one of the leading construction and engineering firm in Nigeria, urged the youth to get their voter cards in anticipation for the elections.

Other young professionals at the formal launch of the GNM included Abdulmalik Lamido, leaders of civil society group around the country and other high ranking members of the social enterprise space.

The GNM is an initiative of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), which aims to among many other goals, identify a credible presidential candidate and throw its weight behind the candidate by mobilizing massive votes across the country. The platform also seeks to enlighten voters.

Following the recent assent to the Electoral Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the presidential and National Assembly elections have been slated for February 25, 2023, while governorship and state assembly elections will now be held on March 11, 2023.





Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

