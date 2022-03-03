Embracing the Visually Impaired

Sunday Ehigiator writes on the embracing experiences of 60 visually impaired persons who were recently hosted to a weekend treat by Victoria Dadai Foundation

It was a heart-melting evening of merry and musical renditions, as the Founder, Victoria Dadai Foundation, Victoria Hajia Dadai, hosted about 60 visually impaired persons, whom she has over time been supporting and catering for their needs, to a feast of love with an embrace.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment. And in at least 1 billion, or almost half of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

The WHO identified uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts as the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness. It said the majority who suffer from vision impairment and blindness are above the age of 50 years, “however, vision loss can affect people of all ages”.

Vision impairment poses an enormous global financial burden with the annual global costs of productivity losses associated with vision impairment from uncorrected myopia and presbyopia alone estimated to be US$ 244 billion and US$ 25.4 billion.

Sadly, these 60 persons hosted by the foundation at Hajia’s Restaurant, located around Ajao Estate, off the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State, falls within this WHO categorisations, but are however not deterred by their condition, with most of them now experts in at least a skill, including; hairdressing, bead making, shoemaking, bag making, playing of musical instruments, to mention but a few.

In his word of admonishment, Head Pastor, Holy Ghost Ministry, Pastor Linus lwuchukwu, encouraged them to know God personally, as only him can lead them on to the right directions.

According to him, “There are some people who are physically challenged but are wasted. But here you are. No matter what happens God will wipe your tears. It doesn’t end here. You have to follow him consistently. You know him closely by embracing his character.”

Encouraging them to have faith in God while making use of their spiritual eyes, Pastor Iwuchukwu referenced the biblical ‘blind Bartimaeus’, a blind beggar who heard that Jesus was passing by and shouted “Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me,” even without seeing Jesus, and got healed.

“The spiritual eyes are very important just like the blind Bartimaeus. This blind man met God and he was made whole. You can see that whatever happens to you, God knew about it.”

He, therefore, implored them to fully embrace God by having intimacy with Him.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Founder, Mrs. Dadai, who is popularly known in her circle as ‘Mummy Blind’, due to her enormous show of love towards the visually impaired in the society, noted that she was inspired to help the visually impaired in the society following a vision she received from God in 2003, directing her to cater for the blind.

She said following the vision, she began to help the visually impaired by paying for their school fees, enrolling them in several skills acquisition, paying for their emergency needs, and hosting them annually just to show my gratitude to God almighty for sustaining the vision.

“Since 2003 when I saw this vision, I started it as a job selflessly without anybody, but I feel good about it eventually because God always shows up for me whenever I seek to help them.

“Today I am very grateful that few people now share the same vision with me, and now support me in doing this.”

She said the invaluable fulfillment and joy she feels in her heart after helping them has been her driving force for sustainability since 2003 when she began showing support to them.

According to her, “I feel good whenever I do this. There is a lot of joy in helping the needy. Without doing this, I cannot be a happy person. I equally help widows, physically challenged, and the less privileged, however, the feeling is different when I help visually impaired persons.

“Our eye is the mirror to the world and without this, I usually think about how the visually impaired cope with the reality around them when they don’t have eyes to see them. Hence I have a soft spot for visually impaired persons. Let us all be their dependable eyes.”

Attendees at the occasion weren’t only treated to sumptuous meals and wines, but couldn’t keep to their seats, as they were serenaded by the melodious voices and musical renditions from the highlife band formed by the visually impaired, who also entertained with their dancing skills.

Also speaking, the Co-sponsor of the occasion, Olabanji Adelana, said he was moved to show support for the foundation due to his passion to help physically challenged persons.

“I have a passion for them. I feel it could have been anyone. It could have been me or you in this situation today, so that informed my passion for helping the visually impaired in society.

“I desire to keep this up, and annually show my support towards this community. And the government also needs to show more concern for them. They can achieve a lot and even help grow our economy further if they are given good attention by the government and other well-meaning Nigerians.”

Expressing his gratitude to the foundation, a beneficiary, Udeme Josh, said, “I thank God for what the foundation has been doing to help us. I am very happy and grateful to Madam Victoria for always being there for us even though we aren’t related to her, may the good Lord continue to bless her beyond her and everyone who has come here to celebrate us.”

Similarly, another beneficiary, Sam Effiong, expressed gratitude to God for the benevolence he has been receiving from the foundation and likewise prayed for more of God’s blessings on the founder.