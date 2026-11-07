Deputy Speaker Kalu Reassures Item Community on Tertiary Institutions

Item Community in Aba, Abia State, on Friday received assurances from the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on the establishment and sustenance of tertiary institutions attracted to Bende Federal Constituency.

Kalu attended the community’s cultural day in Aba, Abia State after participating in the day-long APC Presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

On his arrival, he was received by a large crowd singing the mandate anthem of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Item is a large community with three of the 13 electoral wards in Bende Federal Constituency, which the Deputy Speaker represents at the National Assembly.

The cultural day drew attendees from different political backgrounds.

Exemplified by their excitement, the crowd thanked the President for the University of Medical and Health Sciences and the Federal College of Education attracted by the Deputy Speaker and sited in Bende Federal Constituency.

Responding to their call for support, Kalu donated hugely towards the construction of Item civic centre in Aba.

He also assured the people of more dividends of democracy, including construction of more classroom blocks, roads and health centres.

He said: “I love Ndi Item. The President loves Ndi Item. That is why he signed the bill for the establishment of a tertiary institution in Item. We will build more classrooms for primary and secondary schools in Item. We will construct more roads for the people.”

Speaking on culture, Kalu said it is a uniting force and a value-sustaining element through which heritage is passed from one generation to the next.

He said the ways of the fathers should always be promoted, especially those that conform with the norms of a dynamic society.