Mbah Tours 68 Devt Centres, Commissions Smart Schools, PHCs

*Promises more democracy dividends

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Friday, began his campaign tour of the 68 Development Centres in the state, commissioning several development projects initiated by his administration in the political wards of Aninri West and Aninri North Development Centres of Aninri Local Government Area.

Mbah said his government’s inclusive development model, which ensures the distribution of projects and opportunities across wards, had ensured that no part of the state was left behind.

In Aninri West Development Centre, the governor commissioned the Amorji, Uhueze and Agbada Nenwe campuses of the Smart Green School, as well as toured the Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre, Agbada Nenwe, and commissioned the Type 2 Healthcare Facility, Amorji, Nenwe.

Mbah also held stakeholders’ engagements with the people of Aninri West and Aninri North Development Centres at Nenwe and Oduma, respectively, where he interacted with the people, polling unit by polling unit, to get feedback on government projects and policies. The people also used the opportunity to table their needs.

Speaking at the end of his interactive session with the people of Aninri West Development Centre at Nenwe, he emphasised that his administration was not coming to the people with mere promises, but with concrete results.

“Essentially, we have just commenced our engagement with our grassroots. Our aim is to go to all the development centres and have an interactive session with all our stakeholders. We are not coming to our stakeholders and various communities empty-handed. Our model of development in Enugu State is inclusive development. What that means is that there is no electoral ward in Enugu State that does not have the footprint of governance. So, we have not just come; we have also come to say to them, look at what we have delivered with the mandate you gave us to serve you,” he stated.

Mbah said the buildings were not the actual Smart Schools, but the facilities and teaching that go on in them to prepare Enugu children for the global economy.

“Our children have no limits to what they can become and no boundaries as to what they can become. That is the whole idea of Smart Green Schools: to democratise quality learning. We know that if we do not invest in our children today and get them exposed to skills that will prepare them for the workplace of today and tomorrow, all we would have done building roads, conference centres, hotels, and the myriad of projects would not be sustainable, as we will not have children that will maintain them, and it would only be a matter of time before they all hit the rock.

“So, that was why we took education as the most important thing in any nation. If you want development, if you want to end poverty, you must educate your young ones and prepare them for the future,” he stressed.

On health, he said, “We have built 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 260 electoral wards of Enugu State. While some have started full operation, the process of onboarding is ongoing, and you would also find out that in some instances. But the idea is that all the 260 wards of Enugu State will have a functional Type 2 healthcare centre.

“We have also approved the recruitment of 2,250 healthcare personnel because we are not just interested in the structure, but also in making sure that they are well staffed. What we measure our results on is not the blocks; it is based on the number of pregnant women we are able to ensure that they successfully deliver their babies and also based on the number of young ones that we are able to ensure do not die because they are not taking the right vaccinations they need. These are the real outcomes of the blocks that we put across our wards,” he explained.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering 10,000km of roads to the people of Enugu State by 2031, noting that the administration had expended the bulk of its resources on the education and health sectors in his first term and had so far been able to construct or reconstruct only 1,521km of roads.

“You would have noticed that we have carried the heavy lift of schools and hospitals. The next item for us is to go aggressive on road construction.

“I want to assure you that we have built the biggest asphalt plant in the South East here in Enugu. I have told my team that we are going to get a second asphalt plant installed in Enugu West Zone and another asphalt plant installed in Enugu North Zone.

“Our objective is still to do 10,000 kilometres of roads. We are not yet there. We have only done about 1,521. I acknowledge that we still have a long way to go on that, but rest assured that we will deliver,” he stated.

He promised to support rural communities to enhance their agricultural production.

“Agriculture must be enhanced. We have to end manual ways or methods of farming. We need to migrate you to mechanised farming methods, which is why we are building the farm estates.

“I have also spoken to some of the women here. I have informed them that they need to form clusters of at least 20 or a maximum of 25, where we can now provide them with money to enhance their productivity and equipment to add value to what they produce. So, that programme is going on now,” Mbah added.

At Oduma, Aninri North Development Centre, he also assured the people of the government’s commitment to enhancing livelihoods and productivity in their rural communities.

He said, “Aninri is known for the production of food, and we will assist in making sure that we add value to what you are doing. We will give you equipment to scale up your production. Before the end of the year, the road from Nomeh to Oduma will be completed. It was delayed due to the rainy season. But now that the rain has receded, the contractors will commence the asphalt process.”

He enjoined the people to vote for President Tinubu, himself and all APC candidates to guarantee the ongoing massive development of their communities.

“We call on you to get your PVC. Let us also continue to aggressively go door-to-door, house-to-house, and make sure our neighbours come out for polling unit meetings. Prepare them for the elections on January 16 and February 6. We are going to vote for President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates,” he concluded.

The consultations witnessed a large turnout of residents and stakeholders.

Mbah also used the opportunity to interact with pupils of the Smart Green Schools.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Hon. Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, who received Governor Mbah alongside other stakeholders in the council area, expressed gratitude to the governor for ensuring that Aninri received its fair share of development projects, noting that the administration’s inclusive development model had brought tangible benefits to communities across the local government area.

He assured the governor of the overwhelming support of the people of Aninri in the 2027 general elections, pledging that the council would reciprocate the administration’s commitment to its development with massive votes for Mbah, President Tinubu, and all APC candidates.

“You have demonstrated through the projects we have seen today that you are committed to the development of every part of Enugu State. Aninri is not left behind, and we are grateful. We will mobilise our people to ensure that you receive massive votes in 2027. We will stand with you and the APC from top to bottom,” Nwanjoku said.