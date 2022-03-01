Guild of Editors to Create Foundation for Protection of Journalists’ Rights

Daji Sani in Yola

In its efforts to protect the rights of Nigerian journalists, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has promised to establish a foundation that will be shoulder the responsibilities of defending the rights of journalists in a law suit.

The Secretary-General of the NGE, Mr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, made the disclosure at a three-day Northeast Town Hall meeting held yesterday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The meeting was organised by the NGE in collaboration with the United States Government to bring editors and reporters of the North-east region together to brainstorm on the theme: ‘Agenda setting for sustainable democratic culture in Nigeria’.

Uwugiaren further elaborate that if the rights of journalists are not protected, many would be afraid to hold government accountable and exposed corruptions, and also encourage transparency in sustaining democracy.

“Hence the NGE will by next month establish a foundation to protect journalists from unwarranted law suit and threats on their lives,” the secretary-general said.

He said the media would continue to fight for press freedom which is on paper but not practicable in reality.

According to him, “We will not surrender our rights to anybody, no matter the threats and challenges we faced as journalists and editors in the cause of our duties.

“There is no alternative to democracy, and that is why we must not leave politicians to set agenda for the country.”

In his keynote address, NGE President, Mustapha Isah, also urged journalists to cross check information before dissemination.

He said the essence of the meeting was to come together to strengthening democracy, adding that the role of the media is to push for transparency and accountability in a democratic process, and that that is why a free press is important in strengthening democracy.

On his own, the representative of the US Government, Jeannu Clark, said the professional media only published facts and unbiased information, which is very important to sustaining democracy.

She said getting things done in democracy way is normal, adding that the media and other civil society groups should keep thriving to set agenda for sustainable democratic culture until it becomes a habit

