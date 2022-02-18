NECLive Returns to In-person Gathering for Ninth Edition

Vanessa Obioha

For its ninth edition, the famed Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) will return to an in-person gathering. It is the first time in three years the conference will be allowing a physical setting. The pandemic allowed it to have only virtual gatherings.

NECLive will host speakers, panelists, performers, and participants from around the world to discuss the theme, ‘Sustaining The Africa Momentum.’

The conference will explore how African creatives and entertainers can use digital media and technology tools to build sustainable economic power for themselves, the industry, and their nations.

Also, In light of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria, #NECLive9 will delve into the role of creatives and the entertainment industry in nation building, as well as how to use entertainment as a vehicle for driving social change on the continent. It is scheduled for April 27, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

