PDP Replaces Bwacha with Lau as Deputy Senate Minority Leader

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Senator Representing Taraba North, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, as the new Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate.

This is contained in a letter from the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, which was read yesterday by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Ayu explained that Lau would take over from the Senator representing Taraba South, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

Ayu noted that Lau would be an asset to the PDP.

Bwacha, after the letter was read, raised a point of order to inform the Senate of his intention to formally defect to the APC because of the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP.

The Senate President, thereafter, asked the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to show Lau his new seat.

With this development, Lawan explained that the APC now has 70 senators PDP, 38 while the Young Progressives Party has only one senator.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

