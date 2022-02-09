FPSO Explosion: Environmentalists Call for Urgent Clean-up of Affected Communities

Sylvester Idowu

A Niger Delta environmentalist, Chief Mulade Sheriff, has called on relevant oil and gas authorities to urgently clean-up the border riverine communities in Delta and Ondo states impacted by the explosion that rocked the FPSO vessel, Trinity Spirit, at Ukpokiti, near Escravos, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Right activist, Austin Ozobo of Ijaw People’s Development Initiative (IPDI), also said the urgent clean-up of the surrounding communities close to the scene of the incident had become imperative to prevent pollution to distant communities capable of crippling socio-economic activities of people in the area.

The duo, in separate statements yesterday, sympathised with the management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) over the loss of the vessel. But they lamented the recurring pollution and degradation of the Niger Delta environment through gas flaring and other oil activities in the region.

Mulade, who is also the chief executive of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), an environmental sustainability organisation, faulted the incessant pollution of the region’s environment by the oil prospecting operators, saying the development has affected the growth of the ecosystem in the region.

The environmentalist stressed that the exploration and exploitation activities of oil companies had resulted in pollution and reduced life span in the region, adding that it is the price that the oil rich region has been paying for feeding the nation.

According to him, “Recurring oil pollution has destroyed the environment and the traditional occupation of the people, leading to high rates of poverty unemployment, criminality and violence in the Niger Delta Region.’’

On his part, Ozobo, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said, “We sympathise with the company operating the vessel. We heard several persons are missing. It is so sad.”

But he observed that the waterways and air had been polluted, with the incident causing serious environmental damage in the area.

Ozobo stated, “The fishermen and women have been affected, as fishing expeditions in the sea are threatened. The entire environment has been destroyed. The implication is that the incident may equally cause serious health challenges in the area.

“It is a setback to the dwindling oil economy in the country. The machines are multi-billion. It is a great loss. Of great worry, however, is the plight of the affected crew members.”

Ozobo stressed the need to rescue every worker involved in the incident, adding that adequate attention should be given to the affected communities.

