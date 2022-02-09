For Amaechi, the Wait is Over

Contestants for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress, aspirants for various offices in Katsina state and loyalists of Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who was honoured with the Dan Amanar Daura title, turned the palace ground of the Emir of Daura and its environs into a campaign arena with publicity materials and praise-singing supporters, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Much doubt with regard to whether Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chinuike Amaechi will play a prominent role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential selection process and the subsequent 2023 national elections were erased last weekend as grand meetings were organized to celebrate him in Daura, Katsina State and Kano. While many tried to pass it off as a socio-cultural event, the political undertones were so glaring.

First is the fact that Amaechi’s title of Dan Amanar Daura (Trusted Son of Daura) was coming from Daura Emirate, home of President Muhammadu Buhari. The President’s relationship with Amaechi is deep, cordial and affectionate. Before the Emirate found the Transportation Minister as reliable, it would, most definitely be based on Buhari’s strong recommendation. Even his most ardent critics concede that the President is truthful. While they may not readily agree that he is intelligent, everyone knows Buhari is straightforward. Having found one who shares this trait of honesty, Amaechi and Buhari have become very close to the chagrin of many in the President’s inner circle, who would have loved that the Transportation Minister be kept at an arm’s length.

It may be widely discussed that APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu was instrumental to Buhari’s emergence as Presidential flag-bearer in the 2015 national elections, but stakeholders in the APC know that Amaechi was the financial pillar that carried the weight of the Buhari presidential campaign. Therefore, allowing him to run the day-to-day activities of the battle to upstage the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from a 16-year reign was no mean feat. As the presidential train moved round the country to canvass for votes, it was in Amaechi’s direction that everyone looked as the Director-General of the campaign; more than that he also put his money where his mouth was.

The Transportation Minister is largely credited with the courage to follow his conviction and work for Buhari against former President Goodluck Jonathan, his supposed kinsman. More than any other political revolt of that time, Amaechi’s decision to become the arrowhead for PDP governors and national assembly members who dumped the then ruling party and joined the APC stabbed Jonathan like a dagger in the heart. For this singular sincerity and for providing much of the money for the presidential campaign, Amaechi endeared himself to the president. After Buhari constituted his cabinet, Amaechi was given the free hand to nominate his associates into several key MDAs. The Niger Delta was virtually left to him to do as he pleased, including appointment into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Midway into Buhari’s first tenure, Amaechi’s troubles began as other ambitious politicians from the Niger Delta like the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Godswill Akpabio began to conceptualize schemes to diminish Amaechi’s rising profile. In his home state, Senator Magnus Abe became a thorn in his flesh. The latter was a willing tool in the hands of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who openly hates Amaechi’s guts and is determined to wreck his political ship, by any means possible.

The fear of a politically stronger Amaechi in the central government made him a common enemy to prominent Niger Deltans who connived to work against his interest. His accusers have brought all manners of indicting reports to the President against him. He has been accused of impropriety in handling the affairs of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Railways, but these have not subtracted from Mr. President’s love for him. The battle that many thought was going to consume him was the face-off with Hadiza Bala Usman, former Managing Director of the NPA. Many are still wondering how he emerged from that bitter fight unscathed. Rather than treat him with distrust; the President appears to have strengthened his hand by supporting him with everything he needs to career out his tasks, including taking as much loans as possible for the singular goal of delivering an efficient and functional rail transportation system around the country. Majorly for his visible excellent performance by reviving the country’s railways, Amaechi is regarded as one of the best in the Buhari cabinet.

Incidentally, it is for this same reason that his critics, particularly in his home region and Southern Nigeria in general fire fiery salvos at him for using his position to serve the interest of the north to the detriment of his own people. The accusation becomes even more relevant for the fact that it was adduced by the natural ruler of Daura, Alhaji Farouq Umar Farouq to explain why Amaechi was honoured with the title of Dan Amanar Daura. “We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by Rotimi Amaechi. And as Allah has made it mandatory we have to acknowledge this wholehearted love. He initiated the ongoing building of the University of Transportation here in the Daura Emirate, which is expected to be completed before the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” the monarch said. Emir Umar also cited the extension of rail services to Daura, equally spearheaded by Amaechi, as another laudable effort of the minister. He noted this would have positive impact on the lives of the people.

A close ally of Amaechi, Prince Tonye Princewill, who is a chieftain of the APC in Rivers State responded to attacks on the Minister. He said, “Today is not about politics. Yes, some of us want to loan him to Nigeria to run for President, because we know that he will give Nigerians results. As our Speaker, he was the Chairman of Speakers; as Governor, he was Chairman of Governors and as Minister, he has been arguably the best performing Minister by far. Add to that his role as two time DG. So we have a good case, but now is not the time to make that case. Amaechi still has a Ministry to run, politics is timing. Today, we came to celebrate the Daura Emirate who found him worthy of this honour. If you observe, we are in Daura, having flown to Katsina or in my case Kano, before driving on to Daura. None of us here got here by train. Yet they are celebrating what is coming. Think about it. Maybe those of us in other parts of the country are in a position to learn from their faith. I know after Amaechi leaves office as Transport Minister, no region would have been left out. So those saying he hasn’t done anything for his region, they speak of what they don’t know. Forgive them.”

Although Amaechi feigned ignorance of the throng of his supporters-men and women in special outfits, bearing his image and advertising his interest in the presidency, there were more publicity materials announcing his presidential interest. Some of those who were openly happy to be associated with him include Prof. Nelson and Dr. Anna Brambaifa and promoters of the Data Inland Dry Port. There was Amaechi’s Agenda, Hon. Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza, National Coordinator Amaechi Support Group, Frontiers for Peace and Unity, Northern Grassroots Mobilization for Amaechi 2023, Mission Accomplished, Bring it On by Ghazali Mohammed Mijjnyawa, Amaechi Support Organization led by Dr. Abubakar Tsanni, Engr. Goddy Chukwu’s Sign of Abundance, Mr. Asher Okekeme and Comrade Shadrack Omah Nwosa’s Best on All Sides, Amaechi Relatives in Egeda Community, Emuoha LGA of Rivers State, Prince Benson Babatope David, Abraham Georgewill and Nigeria First powered by Nasir Yusuf.

Also, contestants for the National Chairmanship of the APC like Saliu Mustapha, George Akume and Senator Sani Musa had their campaign materials displayed everywhere. Aspirants for various offices in Katsina state were not left out as they turned the palace ground and its environs into a campaign arena with publicity materials and praise-singing supporters.

Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu was also turbaned as the new Tafida Babba Daura at the event.

The celebration continued later with a dinner in Kano at Afficient, a magnificent events place which attracted the Managing Director of NIMASA, who said the opening prayer. The opening remark was made by the Chairman of the Solid Mineral Development Fund. In attendance also were the likes of former Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai (rtd.), Mr. Tonye Cole and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State. Music was supplied by leading Hausa entertainers led by Aminu Ladan, the generalissimo of Hausa music.

