Succour as Foundation Empowers 3,000 Imo Indigenes

To alleviate poverty and reduce criminality in the society, the Prince Alex Mbata Humanitarian Foundation recently donated N400m worth of equipment and cash to indigenes of Owerri Zone, Imo State, writes Amby Uneze

It was not the usual tokenism politicians embark on when seeking the support of the masses; neither was it the distribution of branded small bags of food items they share to the people in order to buy their votes.

This was the mother-of-all empowerment programmes ever executed in the area and it, according to the organisation, was borne out of his desire to reduce poverty and criminality in Owerri Zone comprising nine local government areas (LGAs).

For over 3,000 locals and residents in the communities, December 16, last year, would remain unforgettable as their lives changed for the better at Admiral Ndubisi Kanu Square, along Concord Boulevard, Owerri, where they received motorcycles, sewing machines, hairdressing equipment and funds to start up their own businesses.

The event which took place at the Heroes Square now renamed Admiral Ndubisi Kanu Square along Imo Concorde Boulevard, Owerri, capital of Imo state witnessed huge crowds of men, women and youths from the 104 wards across Owerri zone.

The nine local governments include; Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ikeduru, Mbaitoli, Ngor Okpala, Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, and Owerri West. Also on hand to appreciate the gesture was the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma and members of his enlarged state exco.

Beneficiaries that were drawn from the 104 wards of the zone went home with items ranging from motor bike, sewing machine, hairdressing equipment and cash.

There were 300 motor bikes, 500 sewing machines, 500 hairdressing equipment and 1000 people were also empowered with cash of N50,000 each, 2000 bags of rice, all geared towards assisting them to start up small and medium scale businesses.

According to its founder, Alex Mbata, PAM foundation was established in 2015 with a firm commitment to serve humanity and build a credible future for Nigerians with the aim of supporting and empowering the less privileged, orphans, widows and indigent citizens of the state.

He maintained that as at present the foundation has empowered over 15,000 Nigerians and is still counting, adding that the effort of the foundation was to support and complement the leadership of the state and to help in the elimination of insecurity in the state.

“I am honoured to lead this institution which has accomplished so much over the past years. I am profoundly grateful to God who has made it possible for me to do these things.

“I also appreciate the governor of the state for the privilege to be able to extend our humanitarian services and impact the lives of the great people of the state.

“PAM has just started, and greater things would be done by the foundation to the benefit of the people of the state as we work with our governor.

“We are releasing a revolving loan of N5 million to the nine local government areas each and we will start by giving out N100,000 to be paid back in six months and the person would graduate to get N200,000 additional loan. We are doing this to help the poor traders to be able to continue in their small businesses”, he said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, who was exceedingly excited all through the day by the number of hours he spent at the venue acknowledged the founder for his milk of kindness and called other well-to-do sons and daughters of the state to emulate him.

“I am so passionate about this programme because PAM is empowering the poor and the needy. Government only cannot do everything to the people; therefore I congratulate him for helping the government to empower our people,” he said.

The governor called on those in government to use part of their budget to empower the people as ‘Mbata who is not in government could use his personal resources to create this type of huge empowerment to the people, those in government can do more.”

The chairman of the event, Chief E.C. Iwuanyanwu eulogised the founder, adding that it was his footstep that Mbata was toeing to empower the people, especially the poor and the needy.

Some of the beneficiaries of the empowerment expressed gratitude to Mbata for championing the programme and making sure that the distribution was equally done.

They promised to make use of the items judiciously by using it to reduce unemployment and creating jobs for other people.

The event attracted many traditional rulers from the Owerri zone as well as government functionaries.

