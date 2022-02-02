Olusola, Akande, Ekpenyong, Soyombo Join over 30 Global Leaders to Speak at 10X Thrive Conference

Sunday Okobi

The upcoming 10X Thrive conference will feature over 30 world-class speakers ranging from popular celebrities to C-Suite professionals and seasoned business leaders from leading organisations such as Dell, PwC, VMware, Spotify, CNN, Coca Cola, among many others.

The A-list conference, which is organised by the Managing Partner at the Lagos-based GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, and Founder and CEO of London-based VN Sync, Rachel Onamusi, will welcome attendees from across Africa, Europe, America, Asia, and Australia.

Other speakers expected to grace the event include celebrated life coach, Lanre Olusola; actress and TV show host, Nancy Isime; IT Director at Dell Technologies, Tiffany Wilson; award-winning actor and founder of Dakore Beauty, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; 11-year-old Nigerian-American National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi, and Founder of Ghana’s top lifestyle platform, Ameyaw Debrah, among others.

In a statement made available to THISDAY on Wednesday, one of the potential speakers, Victor Ekpenyong, founder and CEO of Kenyon International West Africa, an indigenous lead company in global oil well intervention and control services, said: “Kenyon is pleased to be a part of 10X Thrive. The last 26-months have been difficult for so many individuals and organisations, and we are happy to support an impactful initiative that is focused on equipping participants across the world with practical tools they need to thrive in today’s disruptive landscape.”

Ekpenyong, who will also be speaking at a keynote interview during the conference, noted that: “The new normal involves using different innovative methods to solve real problems in all industries. This has worked for us at Kenyon, and I look forward to sharing about my journey and hopefully inspiring attendees to face the New Year with determination and resilience.”

According to the statement, Ogbe said the conference is a combination of keynote interviews and fireside chats, one-to-one coaching, networking, and conversations delivering real stories and tips that attendees can immediately apply to their personal and professional lives.

The co-founder of 10X Thrive said: “We are focused on helping people to unlock their potential, and enhance their impact in the workplace. This is why we’ve lined up speakers from all over the world to speak on relatable topics and share beyond theory, practical tips that can be actioned immediately, to thrive in today’s changing world of work. We’re also knocking down geographical walls to build a global network and supportive community of like-minded people.”

Ogbe said the conference would be held online on February 10 and 11, 2022, with The Job Suite, a 4-hour comprehensive guide to the world of work, adding that a link will be sent to all registered participants.

“Comprising short sessions, the job suite will tackle issues from resume hacks to insights on the most sought-after skills, best employers, and a blueprint to the future world of work.

“Day two features-The Growth Suite-will focus on growth across multiple facets of career, business and personal development, while also connecting with some of the best minds in branding, marketing, startup funding, digital technology, and leadership.

“The conference is open to entry-level and C-Suite career professionals, including small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and leaders from all parts of the world. Registration for the conference is free at bit.ly/10xthrive,” the managing partner at GLG Communications said in the statement.

