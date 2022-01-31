Colombia Winger, Diaz, Joins Liverpool from Porto

Liverpool have signed Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal worth 45m euros (£37.5m), with a further 15m euros (£12.5m) in potential bonuses.

Diaz has signed a contract until 2027 with the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, who reportedly had a bid of around £38m rejected.

“I’m very happy to sign for Liverpool,” the international said on Sunday via the club’s official Twitter account.

Diaz requires a work permit and is unlikely to arrive in Liverpool until the end of next week at the earliest.

He has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 league appearances this season for Porto, who are top of Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Diaz was Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s main target for the summer transfer window, when the asking price would have been closer to £50m but the Reds changed their stance when it became clear the winger could move elsewhere if they did not act.

