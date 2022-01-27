Don’t Vote Anyone Above 70 Years for President, Makinde Tells Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has warned Nigerians against electing people who are above 70 years of age as president in 2023.

He said that instead of electing people who are old enough to be grandpa, Nigerians should elect a young person as president in 2023.

The Oyo State governor in a video clip made available to reporters in Abuja, spoke during the 65th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service of Rev Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and launching of a ministry.

Two prominent presidential aspirants above 70 years are former vice president Atiku Abubakar (who will be 76 by the time elections are held in 2023) and former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will be 71 in 2023.

Makinde, who is a chieftain of the PDP charged Nigerians to choose wisely in 2023.

He advised them to elect people that have the energy to serve the country.

According to Makinde, “We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria that this world is not easy.

“It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed,” he said.

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”, he reiterated.

