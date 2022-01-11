GKS Appoints New President, Other Officers

Deborah Orefale



A new chapter has been opened in the history of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) with the appointment of a long-standing minister of the Church, Brother Felix EkundayoAdedokun as the new President.

According to a statement by the Assembly of the Lord’s Ministry Elders, (ALME), the appointing authority into the Executive Board of the Church, the former General Secretary, Brother Tariola Michael Ekiseoweiis is now the vice president (VP), while the former publicity secretary, Brother Benedict Tamunotonyesigha Hart, becomes the General Secretary. Another senior minister, Brother Theophilus Iwoh, has been co-opted into the Executive Board.

Also appointed were Brother Samuel Chidinma Nwaeke, who is now a Trustee of the Church while Brother Ogechukwu Emmanuel Oriaku becomes the Acting Publicity Secretary.

The new appointments are sequel to the death of the former president, Brother Godwin O. Ifeacho on Thursday April 22, 2021. He was buried on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The new President, Adedokun was born into the Faith of God’s Kingdom Society and hails from Awe in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State. He was adopted as a minister in 1965. He had been the VP, from 2016 until his recent appointment.

The new VP, Brother Ekiseowei, was adopted as minister of the GKS in 1997. He hails from Trofani in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, while Brother Benedict Hart, the new General Secretary of the GKS, was elevated to the position of a member of the Executive Board of the Church in 2019.

The newly appointed member of the Executive Board, GKS Brother Theophilus Iwoh, had been Station Minister at various Branches of the Church. He, like Brother Hart hails from Bonny in Rivers State.

The new officers, would, by God’s grace, be inducted into office on Sunday February 27, 2022 at Salem City, Warri, the Church headquarters.

