Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable, Says FCT Minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has reiterated that the country’s unity is not negotiable in spite of divergent views, multiplicity of tribes and religions.

She asserted this view on Monday at the official launch of peace and unity campaign organised in Abuja by the Ambassadors of Voice for Change in Nigeria.

According to her, it is not peace that brings about unity, but rather, it is unity that brings about peaceful coexistence among people of divergent historical, ethnic and religious affiliations.

She urged people of different socioeconomic, cultural-norms and values, to tolerate one another for peace to reign in their respective domains.

Aliyu, also beckoned every Nigerian to join the peace campaign in their various states.

She commended the Ambassadors of Voice for Change in Nigeria for their thoughtfulness which crystallised the relevance of peace in a national entity of multi-vocal groups.

The minister said that the FCT administration decided to partner with the group because responsible and responsive leaders must work assiduously towards unity and tolerance among ethnic groups in the country.

In his remarks, the President of Ambassadors of Voice of Change in Nigeria, Mr. Bala Ahmed, said with the official launch in the nation’s capital, the campaign train would be moved to the 36 states of the federation to preach the gospel of peace.

The event was attended by notable Nollywood actors and comedians, including Timi Dakolo, 2face Idibia, John Ikechukwu Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu, Gentle Jack, Okey Bakassi, and Afro Beat legend, Sir Shina Peter.

Others were former Super Eagles striker, Samson Siasia, Saheed Balogun, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye, Sunday Osakuri popularly known as original Stereo Man amongst others

