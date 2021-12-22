David Edevbie: Exceptional Leader @ 58

By Allison Abanum.

Permit me to begin with the definition of a good leader to be sure we are all on the same page. A good leader is that man or woman who was born to lead or acquired the skills along the way. He is not a saint but possesses saintly inclinations. He loves unconditionally. He’s detribalised. He has religious tolerance.

He has the ability to manage people and resources. He is a man of vision with sound mind to see what most people find difficult to decipher. He is a man of modest means who has managed his life prudently and is humble in success. He is very educated not by just going to school but by being exposed to great knowledge about the complex world in which we live.

He is God fearing without being a religious bigot. He is an ideologue who’s flexible enough to consider other principles of governance where applicable. He is charismatic and must be a good representative of his people wherever he goes. He is eloquent and can communicate with his people effortlessly. He is inspirational and can galvanize his people into dreaming big. He is trusted to the extent that his people are ready to make any necessary sacrifice required of them. He is a man of the people, in short.

Why do we need that one leader and not many leaders? The answer is simple. No Nation is governed by a multitude but by one powerful and clear-headed leader whose ideas and ideals percolate down the entire fabric of society. He knows his onions and is ready to risk his all to succeed glowingly where others failed woefully. Other leaders would naturally queue behind him to tap into his uncommon wisdom, determination and resilience. History is replete with stories of such monumental figures and the Former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Delta State, Chief David Edevbie epitomises one of such miracles and positive accident of leadership.

Chief David Edevbie was born December 23, 1963 in London and He belongs to that breed called Technocrats. The University of Lagos trained Economics graduate sojourned abroad to earn higher academic degrees at prestigious college like Cardiff and Harvard business schools. He has also had the privilege of working for global development agencies, notably the Commonwealth Development commission ( CDC). For much of the 1990s, he contributed immensely to the economic success recorded in Asia and the Pacific region. His education and professional calling put him in the domain of Development Economics.

He has had to be called upon to intervene in the economic development of Delta State and other nations at critical moments. He was the Delta State Commissioner of Finance three times ( 1999-2003, 2003-2005 and 2015-2019) and Chief of Staff to the Government of Delta State (2019-2021). Nationally, he was the Director of Finance and Adminstration of the Yaradua Campaign Organization in 2006 and 2007 . Later, he was the principal secretary to the President Umaru Musa Yaradua.

The lesson in his life is that change can never be a tea party. Edevbie is never interested in enjoying the paraphernalia of office but more concern about transforming his Nation.

Through Discipline and Determination, Edevbie was able to build a reputation in the financial world and a remarkable financial expert. He has placed his service above earthly treasures and pleasures.

David Edevbie has been a major Promoter of non violent Politics. He is a man that has practically stood against man’s inhumanity to man in the land. He believes in fair play and has sacrificed for the betterment of his larger society and humanity in general.

The life of David Edevbie reflects how one tree can make a forest. He is that elusive man with the true capacity to transform our society from it’s penurious state to a prosperous Haven.

At this time of our social Political live, we need an exceptional leader like Edevbie. The land is filled with bitterness and volatile anger, our tolerance level is abysmal and extremely dangerous, we hate our next door neighbor from another tribe with such venom and only an Edevbie at any capacity has the capability with the help of God at this point would restore peace,love and joy to the land.

This is a call for Deltans home and abroad as 2023 approaches to go for an exceptional leader like Edevbie that

will bring the transformation we seek, ask and pray for. He is surely a modest man who has managed his life prudently and humble in success. Gold is usually rough before it is polished. We have a unique opportunity to turn ourselves into miners.

I hail the Avwerosuor Ovie of Ughelli North as he turns 58.

As David Edevbie Celebrate, I want him to know how much I love and respect him for the remarkable man that he is and I can only hope that someday I too will be looked at as a wonderful role model like him , and live up to the great father that he is. I salute his courage, passion, integrity, strength, Love and vision for his people. Because of Personality like David Edevbie, am proud to tell whosever cares to listen that I am proudly and arrogantly Urhobo.

Allison Abanum is the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

